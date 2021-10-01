The Pixel 6 vs. the competition: The Tensor chip goes up to bat

Last year's Pixel phone might have been unambitious, but this year's pair look to be a real treat. Google's finally got its own chip, the Tensor, alongside the Titan M2 coprocessor for better security. (Given the Pegasus spyware incident this summer, it's a welcome and well-timed addition.) There's plenty of new software features, like Live Translate and Material You, the latter of which will allow you to customize your home screen's look even more. But this past year has been a pretty decent year for phones, and below you can see how the Pixel 6's new gussied-up insides compare to some of the other stellar flagships we've seen in 2021. And be sure to check out our hands-on, as well as our full review later this fall.
Pixel 6
iPhone 13
Galaxy S21
OnePlus 9
Pricing
$599 / $699
$799 / $899 / $1,099
$800 / $850
$729
Dimensions
158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm (6.2 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches)
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.3 inches)
151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.8 x 0.29 inches)
160 x 74.2 x 8.7 mm (6.3 x 2.92 x 0.34 inches)
Weight
207g (7.3 ounces)
174g (6.14 ounces)
171g (6.03 ounces)
192g (6.77 ounces)
Screen size
6.4 inches (163 mm)
6.1 inches (154.94 mm)
6.2 inches (157.48 mm)
6.55 inches (166.37 mm)
Screen resolution
2,400 x 1,080 (411 ppi)
2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi)
2,400 x 1,080 (421 ppi)
2,400 x 1,080 (402 ppi)
Screen type
OLED
Super Retina XDR
Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED
Fluid AMOLED
Battery
4,614 mAh
2,775 mAh
4,000 mAh
4,500 mAh
Internal storage
128 / 256 GB
128 / 256 / 512 GB
128 / 256 GB
128 GB
External storage
None
None
None
None
Rear camera(s)
Dual cameras:
Dual cameras:
Three cameras:
Three cameras:
Front camera(s)
8 MP, f/2.0
12 MP, f/2.2
10MP, f/2.2
16MP, f/2.4
Video capture
4K at 60 fps
4K at 60 fps
4K at 60 fps
8K at 30 fps
SoC
Google Tensor
Apple A15 Bionic
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
CPU
2.8 GHz octa-core
3.23 GHz hexa-core
2.8 GHz octa-core
2.8 GHz octa-core
GPU
ARM Mali G78
Apple hexa-core GPU
Adreno 660
Adreno 660
RAM
8 GB
6 GB
8 GB
8 GB
WiFi
802.11ax
802.11ax
802.11ax
802.11ax
Bluetooth
v5.2
v5.0
v5.2
v5.2
NFC
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Operating system
Android 12
iOS 15
Android 11
Android 11
Other features
IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging
IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
USB-C, Qi wireless charging
