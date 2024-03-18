Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones are up to $250 off ahead of Amazon's Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale officially begins this Wednesday, but as with all such sales, a number of deals went live early, including on Google's latest Pixel smartphones. The 128GB-capacity Pixel 8 Pro is 25 percent off, which deducts $250 from the list price and brings the handset to $749. That beats the all-time-low price we saw for Black Friday last November. Larger capacity models are seeing discounts as well, with all three colors that Amazon carries included. If you'd rather buy direct, you can get the same discount from Google's online shop, which also has the Google-exclusive Mint color.

A similar discount goes to the 128GB Pixel 8 which is 29 percent off and down to $499 instead of $699 at both Amazon and from Google. Again, that's the lowest price we've tracked and the discounts extend to the larger capacity models. We named the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro the best Android smartphones on the market thanks to their speedy chips, brighter screens and improved cameras. Plus the suite of AI-enabled tools are more than just gimmicks and actually help you out with things like search, taking better photos and a more capable Google Assistant. Perhaps the best part is Google's commitment to seven years of software support, which means these phones can stay in your pocket for far longer than the average mobile.

As for the difference between the two phones, the Pro model has a larger screen at 6.7 inches versus the Pixel 8's 6.2 inches. The Pro also has a screen with a 400-nit higher peak brightness, more RAM and a third, telephoto camera. Both have the same chip and many of the same AI tools.

Those looking for an even steeper deal should check out the Google Pixel 7a, which is also down to a record-low price of $374 at both Amazon and Google. We not only named this the best mid-range Android phone in our guide to smartphones, it's also the splurge pick in our budget Android guide.

