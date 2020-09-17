Pixel Buds firmware update fixes annoying audio cutout issue

Google is rolling out a Pixel Buds firmware patch that should fix an audio glitch some users experienced. The patch, part of firmware update v552, resolves an issue where audio cuts out every minute and 50 seconds.

When the latest Pixel Buds arrived in April, we were impressed by their solid audio, reliable touch controls, fit and price. But shortly after the earbuds launched, users began reporting issues with audio cutting out. Google acknowledged the problems in June and said it would begin rolling out software fixes.