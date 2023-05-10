Google Pixel Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Battle of the foldables

After confirming its existence last week, Google has formally introduced the Pixel Fold, its first stab at a foldable phone. Like past foldables, the new Pixel has a vertical hinge that lets it unfurl like a book. When it's folded, you get a more traditional form factor with a 5.8-inch display. Open it up, and you get a wider 7.6-inch screen for multitasking or watching videos. Both OLED panels have 120Hz refresh rates, and the device runs on the same Tensor G2 chip found in last year's Pixel 7 line. Google is pushing the phone's thinness (12.1mm folded, 5.8mm when not), battery ("over 24 hours") and weight (10 ounces) in particular as selling points. It also claims that the near-gapless hinge is built to last over time.
We'll have to review the Pixel Fold before we can speak to that. For now, though, we've laid out how the Fold compares on paper to the most prominent book-style foldable on the market today: Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4. No, specs can't tell the whole story with a form factor like this, and both Samsung and OnePlus are expected to launch new foldables in the coming months. But if you want a sense of what the Pixel Fold's $1,799 starting price will get you, here's a quick rundown. The phone is available to pre-order now and will ship in June. For more impressions, check out our initial hands-on.
Google Pixel Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Google Pixel Fold
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Pricing (MSRP)
$1,799 (256 GB), $1,919 (512 GB)
$1,800 (256 GB), $1,920 (512GB), $2,160 (1TB)
Dimensions
Folded: 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1mm (5.5 x 3.1 x 0.5 inches)
Unfolded: 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8mm (5.5 x 6.2 x 0.2 inches)
Folded: 155.1 x 67.1 x 14.2-15.8 mm (6.11 x 2.64 x 0.56-0.62 inches)
Unfolded: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm (6.11 x 5.12 x 0.25 inches)
Weight
283g (10 oz)
263g (9.28 oz)
Screen size
External cover: 5.8 inches (146.7 mm)
Unfolded: 7.6 inches (192.3mm)
External cover: 6.2 inches (157mm)
Unfolded: 7.6 inches (195mm)
Screen resolution
External cover: 2,092 x 1,080 (408 ppi)
Unfolded: 2,208 x 1,840 (380 ppi)
External cover: 2,316 x 904 (402 ppi)
Unfolded: 2,176 x 1,812 (374 ppi)
Screen type
OLED (up to 120Hz)
External cover: 17.4:9 aspect ratio, up to 1,550 nits peak brightness
Unfolded: 6:5 aspect ratio, up to 1,450 nits peak brightness
AMOLED (up to 120Hz)
External cover: 23.1:9 aspect ratio
Unfolded: 21.6:18 aspect ratio, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness
Battery
4,821 mAh
4,400 mAh
Internal storage
256 GB / 512 GB
256 GB / 512 GB / 1TB
External storage
None
None
Rear camera(s)
Main: 48MP, f/1.7
Ultrawide: 10.8MP, f/2.2
Telephoto: 10.8MP, f/3.05, 5x optical zoom, 20x Super Res zoom
Main: 50MP, f/1.8
Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2
Telephoto: 10MP, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, 30x Digital zoom
Front camera(s)
9.5MP, f/2.2
10MP, f/2.2
Inner camera(s)
8MP, f/2.0
4MP, f/1.8
Video capture
Rear camera: 4K at 30 fps, 60 fps
Front camera: 4K at 30 fps, 60 fps
Inner camera: 1080p at 30 fps
Rear camera: 8K at 24 fps, 4K at 60 fps
Front camera: 4K at 30 fps, 60 fps
SoC
Google Tensor G2
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
CPU
Octa-core (2x 2.85 GHz Cortex-X1, 2x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A78, 4x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
Octa-core (1x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2, 3x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710, 4x 1.80 GHz Cortex A-510)
GPU
ARM Mali-G710 MP7
Adreno 730
RAM
12 GB LPDDR5
12 GB LPDDR5
WiFi
WiFi 6E
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth
v5.2
v5.2
NFC
Yes
Yes
OS
Android 13
5 years of security updates
Android 12L, upgradeable to Android 13, One UI 5.1
4 years of OS updates
5 years of security updates
Colors
Obsidian, Porcelain
Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy
Other features
USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, Qi wireless charging, 30W charging, Titan M2 security chip, IPX8 water resistance, 1-year warranty
S Pen support, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging, 25W charging, IPX8 water resistance, Samsung DeX, 1-year warranty
