Google bans apps with deceptive subscription offers from the Play Store

Google is joining Apple in requiring honesty with app subscriptions. A newly instituted Google Play policy bans apps that use deceptive language or imagery to trick you into subscriptions. Apps now have to be clear about a plan’s cost, frequency and terms, including whether or not there will be an automatic renewal. They should also outline the features you can use without a subscription, and explain how you cancel service before your free period is over.

The company has improved the Play Store’s approach to subscriptions to match. You’ll now get a email reminder before your trial or intro offer is over, as well as for any plans that last 3, 6 or 12 months. The checkout is now more transparent, and you’ll be alerted if you delete an app with an active subscription.