Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google bans apps with deceptive subscription offers from the Play Store

You shouldn't be tricked into signing up for a service you didn't want.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
18m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google example of apps with transparent and deceptive subscription offers
Google

Google is joining Apple in requiring honesty with app subscriptions. A newly instituted Google Play policy bans apps that use deceptive language or imagery to trick you into subscriptions. Apps now have to be clear about a plan’s cost, frequency and terms, including whether or not there will be an automatic renewal. They should also outline the features you can use without a subscription, and explain how you cancel service before your free period is over.

The company has improved the Play Store’s approach to subscriptions to match. You’ll now get a email reminder before your trial or intro offer is over, as well as for any plans that last 3, 6 or 12 months. The checkout is now more transparent, and you’ll be alerted if you delete an app with an active subscription.

While Google says this is meant to give app creators “more committed subscribers” who aren’t clamoring for refunds, this is also a not-so-subtle warning to scammers and others using intentionally misleading offers. It should be harder to exploit people who forget to cancel service, not to mention pressure you into signing up for services you don’t need.

In this article: Google, Google Play, Google Play Store, play store, Android, apps, subscription, internet, mobile, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Impossible Burger will soon be available in over 1,000 grocery stores

Impossible Burger will soon be available in over 1,000 grocery stores

View
Lenovo's new gaming laptops include an AMD Ryzen 4000-powered model

Lenovo's new gaming laptops include an AMD Ryzen 4000-powered model

View
Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in the US tomorrow

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in the US tomorrow

View
Classic Star Wars podracing game comes to PS4 and Switch on May 12th

Classic Star Wars podracing game comes to PS4 and Switch on May 12th

View
Facebook finally lets desktop users opt-in to dark mode

Facebook finally lets desktop users opt-in to dark mode

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr