Google stops selling music through the Play Store

We knew it was coming, but as of this week, you can no longer buy individual music tracks and albums through the Google Play Store (via Thurrott). “The Music store on Google Play is no longer available,” the company says on the web version of its digital marketplace. “To continue listening to your Play Music library, transfer your library to YouTube Music.”

Google announced it was removing music from the Play Store as part of its shutdown of the Play Music app in favor of YouTube Music. At the time, the company said you wouldn’t be able to buy music through the Play Store by “late August.” So this change has come later than expected. But now that it has gone through, Google no longer has a place where you can buy music outright from the company. If you’re the type of person who likes to own their music, you’ll need to go to alternate sources like iTunes and Bandcamp.