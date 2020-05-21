Latest in Gear

Google Podcasts for iOS updated with CarPlay support

Listen safely on the move.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
20m ago
Google Podcasts
Google

Google Podcasts launched an iOS back in March, giving Apple users a way to listen to the likes of Dolly Parton’s America or The Engadget Podcast (wink). Today it’s getting its first update which, among the usual performance-improving bug fixes, includes support for CarPlay.

As you’d expect, this makes it easier to use the app while you’re driving, with a pared-back interface, large controls and easy access to your subscriptions. The app itself is pretty streamlined anyway, with just three tabs: Home, Explore and Activity.

Creating an iOS version of Google Podcasts was an interesting move in the first place, since Apple users already have a built-in podcast app, but it’s certainly helpful to those that use multiple platforms, so adding support for CarPlay is the next logical development.

In this article: Google Podcasts, Apple, iOS, CarPlay, app, update, news, gear
