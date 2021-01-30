Google pulls Element's Android chat app over content it doesn't control

Google is once again coming under fire for its less-than-forgiving approach (real or perceived) to federated Android apps. According to Android Police, Google has pulled Element’s federated chat app from the Play Store for allegedly hosting abusive content. However, Element noted that its app is only a client for the Matrix communication network, not a self-contained service — it fights abuse on its own servers, but can’t control what happens elsewhere.

The app left the store without warning, Element said. The developers have sent a “detailed appeal” to Google but hadn’t heard back as of this writing. Users can download a slightly older version of Element from F-Droid in a pinch, and there are plans to make a new repository that always includes the latest app release.