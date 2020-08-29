Google may pull 'fediverse' Android apps for allegedly enabling hate speech (updated)

Google has stepped up its fight against hate speech, but there are concerns that it might be too aggressive. As Private Internet Access reports, Google has warned it will pull multiple “fediverse” apps (groups of interconnected servers used for web publishing) from the Play Store for allegedly inciting hate speech. Android titles like Fedilab, Husky, and Subway Tooter purportedly help users connect to user-generated hate content that incites discrimination.

Critics have claimed that Google is overreaching. The apps require you to type in an address to visit a given fediverse, according to Eugen, a developer behind the fediverse-based social network Mastodon. In theory, this isn’t much different than pulling a web browser for the potential to visit hate websites. The servers hosting the content are responsible, Eugen said, not the clients you use to access those servers.