Future Snapdragon phones can get up to four years of security updates

Back in 2017, Google announced Project Treble, a modular redesign of Android’s low-level system architecture that was supposed to reduce the time it took for phone manufacturers to update their devices with the latest version of its mobile operating system. A new partnership between Google and Qualcomm, the company that makes the Snapdragon processors you find in most Android phones, will see the two companies work together to improve Project Treble and further simplify the update process for devices that feature a Qualcomm chipset.
They say their partnership will help reduce the time and resources manufacturers need to invest to update their phones with Google’s latest software, thereby extending the life of their products. Moving forward, any Snapdragon-equipped device that supports Project Treble will allow for up to four major Android platform upgrades and four years of security patches. The version of Android a phone launches with is included in the first part of that promise, which means most high-end phones will get an additional year of security updates.