Future Snapdragon phones can get up to four years of security updates

That is much clearer. It's the same three years of updates you currently get with Pixels, +1 more year of security updates. — Ron Amadeo (@RonAmadeo) December 16, 2020

The first phones that will take advantage of the enhancements to Project Treble are those that will feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 chip, which will start making its way to high-end devices early next year. Qualcomm later clarified it plans to support its lower-tier chips in this same way.

Of course, all of this won’t do you any good if you own a phone without a Snapdragon processor. While Qualcomm is the most prominent chipmaker in the Android space, it’s not the only one. A lot of entry-level and mid-range phones run MediaTek processors. It’s also important to point out this isn’t a policy Google will require companies like Samsung and OnePlus have to adhere to. The search giant is merely working with Qualcomm to make it easier for manufacturers to support their devices for longer.

Still, in a world where most flagship Android phones don’t receive more than three years of OS updates, and some less expensive devices get as little as two years of support, this is a step in the right direction.