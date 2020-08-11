Google updates remote learning tools on Meet and Classroom

It’s back-to-school season, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, many students will be hitting the books virtually this year. Consequently, Google for Education has announced a robust set of updates that will enhance Google Meet, Google Classroom and other aspects of the service. The updates were unveiled at Google’s The Anywhere School event -- but if you missed the product keynote, here’s what you need to know about Google’s new tools to facilitate learning in 2020.

Google Meet has already seen several updates in the recent months, and updates that will make the app more accessible to teachers and students are still to come. Soon, meetings will not be able to start without a teacher present. Features like larger, tiled views, hand raising and whiteboards are planned. Teachers will have new controls, including the ability to mute all, disable chat, lock the presentation screen, block anonymous knocks and end the meeting for all users. More backgrounds, including blurred backgrounds, will also be made available.