Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google updates remote learning tools on Meet and Classroom

The updates include a hand-raising feature and more teacher controls for Google Meet.
Ann Smajstrla
25m ago
Comments
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A screenshot of Google Meet's new hand raising function for educators.
Google

It’s back-to-school season, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, many students will be hitting the books virtually this year. Consequently, Google for Education has announced a robust set of updates that will enhance Google Meet, Google Classroom and other aspects of the service. The updates were unveiled at Google’s The Anywhere School event -- but if you missed the product keynote, here’s what you need to know about Google’s new tools to facilitate learning in 2020.

Google Meet has already seen several updates in the recent months, and updates that will make the app more accessible to teachers and students are still to come. Soon, meetings will not be able to start without a teacher present. Features like larger, tiled views, hand raising and whiteboards are planned. Teachers will have new controls, including the ability to mute all, disable chat, lock the presentation screen, block anonymous knocks and end the meeting for all users. More backgrounds, including blurred backgrounds, will also be made available.

Google Classroom, a tool that streamlines teachers’ communication with students, is evolving to facilitate remote learning. The app is getting an improved to-do functionality, improvements to the “join class” feature, new admin dashboards and 10 new languages.

Google also recently launched Teach From Anywhere, an informational hub with remote teaching “tips, training and tools” for both teachers and students, and Google has also said there will be additional updates for Meet and Classroom over the coming school year. You can also get more details on the Anywhere School event over at Google’s news blog.

In this article: education, Google, Google classroom, Google Meet, remote learning, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Xiaomi unveils a ridiculous see-through TV

Xiaomi unveils a ridiculous see-through TV

View
‘Red Dead Online’ is so broken it’s hilarious

‘Red Dead Online’ is so broken it’s hilarious

View
A 'GoldenEye 007' fan remake is dead after a cease and desist demand

A 'GoldenEye 007' fan remake is dead after a cease and desist demand

View
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can try xCloud in beta today

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can try xCloud in beta today

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr