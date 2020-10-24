Google pulls popular Android apps that collected kids' device data

IDAC president Quentin Palfrey didn’t say if the council could gauge how much data (if any) was taken as a result. There weren’t any known violations in iOS versions of the apps.

Google said it “take[s] action” whenever there’s an app that violates policy. These apps broke rule barring the uses of developer kits that aren’t approved for “child-directed services,” Google said. It added that it was still working on alliances and procedures to catch issues like this.

This doesn’t appear to have been an intentional breach, and at least two of the developers (Creative Apps and Libii Tech) still had apps available on the Play Store. It does, however, illustrate the risks involved in writing kids’ apps no matter how well-intentioned the producers might be.