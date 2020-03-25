Unity is offering premium game development tutorials for free

Unity, arguably the biggest game engine in the world, is giving away hundreds of hours of premium game developing tutorials for free because of the coronavirus. For three months until June 20th, aspiring game makers will be able to get their hands on courses on everything from coding to design, and get access to Unity's daily interactive live lessons, Create with Code.
Unity powers big hitters such as Hollow Knight, Escape from Tarkov, Cuphead and dozens more, and is particularly popular with small-scale indie developers. Even if you've never toyed with the idea of making a game, it's certainly worth having a nose around the tutorials on offer, at the very least to get a better understanding of the work that goes into game development. Like all professional game engines, though, Unity is pretty vast, so check out Getting Started with Unity first.