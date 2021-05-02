Google will soon require developers to provide more privacy and security information about their apps. The company is working on a new “safety section” for its Play Store listings, that will require Android app makers to explain what data is collected by their apps and how that data is used. The section will also include information about security features, such as encryption.
The change is similar to the privacy that began appearing in Apple’s App Store late last year. The new Play Store listings won’t be showing up for some time, though. Android users can expect to see the new safety section during the first quarter of 2022, according to a timeline shared by Google. And developers won't be required to make the changes until second half of next year.