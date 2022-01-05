Latest in Gear

Image credit: georgeclerk via Getty Images

Google's Android Things platform will shut down in a little over a year

It's shutting down Android Things on January 5th, 2022.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
9m ago
Comments
4 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

London, UK - People outside Google's headquarters office building in King's Cross, London.
georgeclerk via Getty Images

Android Things’ days are numbered. Google has revealed that the Internet-of-Things platform is joining its ever growing pile of retired products in an FAQ page for developers. The tech giant originally launched Android Things as an operating system for all kinds of IoT devices until it decided to change the platform’s focus and make it a dedicated OS for speakers and displays OEMs can use for their products last year. “Following in line with those updates,” Google wrote in the FAQ page, “we are turning down the Android Things Console for non-commercial use.”

The Android Things console will stop accepting new projects starting on January 5th, 2021, which is just a few weeks away. Developers can continue using the console to roll out over-the-air updates, among other things, for their existing projects for another year. On January 5th, 2022, Google will shut the console down and delete all projects and data.

As Ars Technica notes, Android Things pretty much failed to conquer the IoT space, and Google itself didn’t even build a device based on the OS. Its own displays and speakers use a modified version of the Google Cast platform instead. Google has written detailed answers for some common questions developers may have in the FAQ page, such as if the console will still receive updates — the company may roll out some bug fixes — and what will happen to their current projects.

In this article: Android Things, Google, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
4 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 color schemes pop in newly leaked images

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 color schemes pop in newly leaked images

View
SEC fines Robinhood $65 million for misleading users

SEC fines Robinhood $65 million for misleading users

View
Sony is pulling the PS4 version of 'Cyberpunk 2077' and offering refunds

Sony is pulling the PS4 version of 'Cyberpunk 2077' and offering refunds

View
The best accessories for your new iPhone

The best accessories for your new iPhone

View
Microsoft confirms it found compromised SolarWinds code in its systems

Microsoft confirms it found compromised SolarWinds code in its systems

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr