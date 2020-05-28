Latest in Gear

Image credit: fizkes via Getty Images

Google put an anxiety self-assessment in search

A few questions could provide you with some peace of mind.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
47m ago
Frustrated stressed single african mom having headache feel tired annoyed about noisy active kids playing at home, upset disturbed black mother fatigued of difficult disobedient misbehaving children
fizkes via Getty Images

Google wants to help the approximately 48 million American adults who live with anxiety-related disorders find support. Starting today, the company's search engine will allow users in the US to complete a Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) questionnaire from home. When you look for information about anxiety, you'll see the seven-question survey appear inside the knowledge panel, the part of the platform's interface that highlights some of the more pertinent facts related to your search query.

The clinically-validated survey includes some of the same questions a health professional might ask a patient in person. It is designed to provide perspective to those who feel anxious about how their symptoms compare to ones experienced by other people.

Google Anxiety Quiz
Google

The knowledge panel will also display information about anxiety-related symptoms and treatments. Google partnered with The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one of the largest mental health organizations in the US, to source the information. The organization is quick to point out Google won't collect or share any of the questionnaires people complete.

This is the third time the two have partnered together to provide Search users with access to support and information. You'll also find questionnaires designed to help those who feel like they're suffering from depression or PTSD. The survey comes at around the same time as various other tech companies, including Snapchat and Facebook, have deployed new mental health-related features to help their users through the coronavirus pandemic. Google says it hopes to make this latest resource available in other countries over time.

