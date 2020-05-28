Google put an anxiety self-assessment in search

Google wants to help the approximately 48 million American adults who live with anxiety-related disorders find support. Starting today, the company's search engine will allow users in the US to complete a Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) questionnaire from home. When you look for information about anxiety, you'll see the seven-question survey appear inside the knowledge panel, the part of the platform's interface that highlights some of the more pertinent facts related to your search query.

The clinically-validated survey includes some of the same questions a health professional might ask a patient in person. It is designed to provide perspective to those who feel anxious about how their symptoms compare to ones experienced by other people.