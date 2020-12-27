Google experiments with surfacing TikTok and Instagram videos in search

It might soon be easier to track down a favorite social video without launching the relevant app. TechCrunch has confirmed reports from Brian Freiesleben, Search Engine Roundtable and others that Google is testing a search feature that highlights clips from Instagram and TikTok in a “Short Videos” carousel. Search for certain terms (such as “packers”) on your phone and you’ll see easy-to-tap thumbnails for a host or relevant videos that play in your browser.

Google told TC the pilot was an early, limited feature that won’t pop up for every search query. It’s available through either your browser or the Google search app on Android and iOS. The company didn’t say if or when the carousel would expand to more searches and users.