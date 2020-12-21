Latest in Gear

TikTok’s latest feature highlights your favorite videos from 2020

Relive your favorite pandemic memes and more.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
TikTok
2020 was a rollercoaster year for TikTok. A constantly changing deadline from the Trump administration meant the company spent most of the year unsure of it would still be around to see the end of it. So can you blame ByteDance’s US outpost for wanting to celebrate? 

For the first time in history, TikTok is tailoring its yearly recap to its users. The next time you open the app, you’ll see a personalized collection of all your favorite clips from the past 12 months, in addition to a handful of top “vibes” based on the content you watched most. Once you’ve downloaded the latest version of the app, you’ll find the “Year on TikTok” feature by tapping the relevant icon in the For You feed or the dedicated banner on the Discover page. If you only recently started using TikTok, your personalized list will feature selections from the company’s Top 100 list. You’ll also earn a special badge if you share your favorites video.

In a way, it’s surprising it took TikTok so long to create a feature like this. Companies like Spotify have made their personalized yearly look backs into an annual event. Even if you don’t use Spotify, you’ve probably seen someone you know share their Unwrapped playlist on social media. It creates a positive conversation around the service, even if it’s only a couple of days. And that’s obviously something TikTok needs at the moment.

