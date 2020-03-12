TikTok's deadline comes and goes with no sale and no ban, yet

After months of wrangling, proposals, court rulings and a few extensions, a deadline set by the Trump Administration’s Treasury Department mandated a sale for TikTok by today, December 4th. The day is almost over (on the East Coast, anyway), and there’s no word of a completed deal or rumor that we’ll hear about one. Instead, Bloomberg and Reuters report, based on anonymous sources, that the Chinese company and the US government will continue negotiations.

Neither side has commented publicly, but according to the reports, we shouldn’t expect a new deadline. While the Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) could enact some enforcement of a ban on the company, there’s no indication of when that might happen or in what form. So.... we’ll just keep waiting?