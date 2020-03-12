Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Dado Ruvic / reuters

TikTok's deadline comes and goes with no sale and no ban, yet

According to reports, negotiations between the government and TikTok are ongoing.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Small toy figures are seen in front of a Tiktok logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Dado Ruvic / reuters

After months of wrangling, proposals, court rulings and a few extensions, a deadline set by the Trump Administration’s Treasury Department mandated a sale for TikTok by today, December 4th. The day is almost over (on the East Coast, anyway), and there’s no word of a completed deal or rumor that we’ll hear about one. Instead, Bloomberg and Reuters report, based on anonymous sources, that the Chinese company and the US government will continue negotiations.

Neither side has commented publicly, but according to the reports, we shouldn’t expect a new deadline. While the Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) could enact some enforcement of a ban on the company, there’s no indication of when that might happen or in what form. So.... we’ll just keep waiting?

In this article: TikTok, ByteDance, CFIUS, Donald Trump, ban, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The best Cyber Week tech deals you can still get today

The best Cyber Week tech deals you can still get today

View
The first phone with an under-display camera goes on sale December 21st

The first phone with an under-display camera goes on sale December 21st

View
Razer Tomahawk modular gaming PC is now available for $2,400

Razer Tomahawk modular gaming PC is now available for $2,400

View
Razer reveals Hammerhead Pro earbuds with ANC and THX audio

Razer reveals Hammerhead Pro earbuds with ANC and THX audio

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr