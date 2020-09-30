Latest in Gear

Image credit: TravelCouples via Getty Images

Google expands its free Shopping listings to merchants worldwide

It's rolling out Local Services Ads in several European countries too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
29m ago
Comments
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Young business woman working selling online. Entrepreneur owner using smartphone or laptop taking receive and checking online purchase shopping order to preparing pack product box. Packing goods for delivery to customer. Online selling. E-commerce. Online Shopping
TravelCouples via Getty Images
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the retail industry hard, many sellers have placed more focus on e-commerce. Google has helped out merchants in the US by allowing them to list their products on the Shopping tab for free since April. Retailers throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America can soon do so too through the Google Merchant Center. From mid-October, search results on the tab will consist mostly of free listings in all regions.

Google suggests the listings will help retailers find more customers even if they don’t promote their products through Google Ads. Hundreds of millions of people use Google Search to shop every day.

For retailers whose physical stores are closed, it could give them another way to reach customers online without necessarily having to pay for ads. The timing of the move could give them more visibility as the holiday shopping season gets into full swing.

Meanwhile, Google is rolling out Local Services Ads in several European countries. Professionals like plumbers, house cleaners and electricians can run those ads in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the UK. “Potential customers can see license information and reviews from previous customers, and they can compare and contact providers,” Matt Brittin, president for Google in Europe, Middle East and Africa, wrote in a blog post.

In this article: e-commerce, ecommerce, shopping, googleshopping, retailers, merchants, product, listings, commerce, free, shoppers, online shoppers, online shopping, local services, business, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Our first impressions of the Xbox Series X

The Morning After: Our first impressions of the Xbox Series X

View
The Aura Strap adds new tricks to your Apple Watch

The Aura Strap adds new tricks to your Apple Watch

View
Xbox Series X first look: Fast, powerful and quiet

Xbox Series X first look: Fast, powerful and quiet

View
The Arcwave Ion is designed to 'give men a female orgasm'

The Arcwave Ion is designed to 'give men a female orgasm'

View
Watch Google’s Pixel 5 event with us here at 2PM ET!

Watch Google’s Pixel 5 event with us here at 2PM ET!

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr