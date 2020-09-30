Google expands its free Shopping listings to merchants worldwide

With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the retail industry hard, many sellers have placed more focus on e-commerce. Google has helped out merchants in the US by allowing them to list their products on the Shopping tab for free since April. Retailers throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America can soon do so too through the Google Merchant Center. From mid-October, search results on the tab will consist mostly of free listings in all regions.
Google suggests the listings will help retailers find more customers even if they don’t promote their products through Google Ads. Hundreds of millions of people use Google Search to shop every day.