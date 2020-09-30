Google expands its free Shopping listings to merchants worldwide

For retailers whose physical stores are closed, it could give them another way to reach customers online without necessarily having to pay for ads. The timing of the move could give them more visibility as the holiday shopping season gets into full swing.

Meanwhile, Google is rolling out Local Services Ads in several European countries. Professionals like plumbers, house cleaners and electricians can run those ads in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the UK. “Potential customers can see license information and reviews from previous customers, and they can compare and contact providers,” Matt Brittin, president for Google in Europe, Middle East and Africa, wrote in a blog post.