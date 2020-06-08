Microsoft is permanently closing all but a few retail stores

Before today, Microsoft had operated a first-party physical retail presence for almost 11 years. The company had 106 stores in the US, and 10 in four other countries, including Canada and the UK. Like the Apple Store, the company’s retail chain was a way for Microsoft to highlight its latest products the strength of its ecosystem.

Microsoft said the decision will result in a pre-tax charge of approximately $450 million, which the company will record in its current fiscal quarter.

“It is a new day for how Microsoft Store team members will serve all customers,” said Microsoft corporate vice president David Porter. “We are energized about the opportunity to innovate in how we engage with all customers, maximize our talent for greatest impact, and most importantly help our valued customers achieve more.”

The decision to close its retail stores comes in the same week that Microsoft shared plans to shut down its Mixer streaming service.