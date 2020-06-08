Latest in Gear

Image credit: VIEW press via Getty Images

Microsoft is permanently closing all but a few retail stores

The company says its retail team will continue to serve customers remotely.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
9m ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: A Microsoft store is boarded up on June 08, 2020 in New York City. The city began the first phase of reopening after nearly three months of being shutdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Protests continue over the abuse of African Americans by the Police. (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress via Getty Images)
VIEW press via Getty Images

On Friday, Microsoft said it plans to close many of its physical Microsoft Store locations permanently. Moving forward, it will focus its efforts on Microsoft.com, where the company’s customers can go to purchase products, get support and training. It says it will maintain a skeleton retail presence by reimagining its Microsoft Experience Stores in London, New York City, Sydney and Redmond.

Microsoft didn’t mention layoffs, noting its retail team will continue to assist customers remotely, providing sales, training and support. We’ve reached out to Microsoft for additional information, and we’ll update this article when we hear back from the company. The company had temporarily closed its retail locations following the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Before today, Microsoft had operated a first-party physical retail presence for almost 11 years. The company had 106 stores in the US, and 10 in four other countries, including Canada and the UK. Like the Apple Store, the company’s retail chain was a way for Microsoft to highlight its latest products the strength of its ecosystem.

Microsoft said the decision will result in a pre-tax charge of approximately $450 million, which the company will record in its current fiscal quarter.

“It is a new day for how Microsoft Store team members will serve all customers,” said Microsoft corporate vice president David Porter. “We are energized about the opportunity to innovate in how we engage with all customers, maximize our talent for greatest impact, and most importantly help our valued customers achieve more.”

The decision to close its retail stores comes in the same week that Microsoft shared plans to shut down its Mixer streaming service.

In this article: Microsoft, Microsoft Store, Retail, Business, coronavirus, covid-19, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
