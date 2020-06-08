Microsoft is permanently closing all but a few retail stores

On Friday, Microsoft said it plans to close many of its physical Microsoft Store locations permanently. Moving forward, it will focus its efforts on Microsoft.com, where the company’s customers can go to purchase products, get support and training. It says it will maintain a skeleton retail presence by reimagining its Microsoft Experience Stores in London, New York City, Sydney and Redmond.
Microsoft didn’t mention layoffs, noting its retail team will continue to assist customers remotely, providing sales, training and support. We’ve reached out to Microsoft for additional information, and we’ll update this article when we hear back from the company. The company had temporarily closed its retail locations following the coronavirus outbreak in March.