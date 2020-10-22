Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google adds price tracking and comparison tools to Shopping

Users will also be able to find in-store pickup details for local stores.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
Google Shopping screenshots showing the company's new price-tracking tool.
Google

Google is adding tools to its shopping platform that will let you know if the deal you’re getting in the run-up to Black Friday really is a deal. A new Price Insights tool will determine if the offer price is higher or lower than average, and if you can find it anywhere else a little cheaper. In addition, you’ll also be able to select a product and ask Google to track its price, so you can get an alert when the discount gets deeper. 

It’s clear that Google is parking its tanks on a number of competitors’ lawns with this move, since there are a number of independent apps that do a similar job. CamelCamelCamel, for instance, tracks the average prices on Amazon (specifically) and alerts you to drops, while Honey offers specific product tracking and will find associated discount coupons. Probably worth mentioning that a great website called Engadget also finds and highlights the best consumer technology deals available in its Deals portal cough.

Considering the whole pandemic situation, Google is also adding an additional tool to Google Shopping: pickup notifications. You’ll be able to see which retailers can deliver to you, as well as offering curbside and in-store collection notifications. That way, if you need something in a hurry, you can work out the best option with all the information you need, all while staying within Google’s tender embrace.

