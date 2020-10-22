Google adds price tracking and comparison tools to Shopping

Google is adding tools to its shopping platform that will let you know if the deal you’re getting in the run-up to Black Friday really is a deal. A new Price Insights tool will determine if the offer price is higher or lower than average, and if you can find it anywhere else a little cheaper. In addition, you’ll also be able to select a product and ask Google to track its price, so you can get an alert when the discount gets deeper.

It’s clear that Google is parking its tanks on a number of competitors’ lawns with this move, since there are a number of independent apps that do a similar job. CamelCamelCamel, for instance, tracks the average prices on Amazon (specifically) and alerts you to drops, while Honey offers specific product tracking and will find associated discount coupons. Probably worth mentioning that a great website called Engadget also finds and highlights the best consumer technology deals available in its Deals portal cough.