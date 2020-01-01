Google will host a virtual 'Hey Google' smart home keynote on July 8th

Google has just announced that it’s holding an online event for its smart home developer community on July 8th. The tech giant canceled I/O earlier this year, which was scheduled for May 12th, due to the pandemic and even decided not to host an an online replacement as a result of California's shelter-in-place order. While California seems to have rolled back its reopening plans due to an explosion of new coronavirus cases, Google will push through with a virtual event this time.

The Works With "Hey Google" Smart Home Summit will start with a keynote by Michele Turner, the Product Management director of Google’s Smart Home Ecosystem. Turner will talk about the tech giant’s latest smart home product initiatives and will introduce new tools that’ll make it easier for developers to implement Google Assistant integration. That’s followed by a panel discussion featuring representatives from some of the biggest smart home device makers, who’ll talk about how COVID-19 has affected their business and the industry as a whole.