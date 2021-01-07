Google’s next Nest Hub could use the Pixel 4’s Soli chip for sleep tracking

Earlier this week, an FCC filing revealed Google is working on a new version of its Nest Hub smart display. According to a report 9to5Google published on Thursday, the company will release the device later this year, and it will use its Soli technology for sleep tracking.
Soli, in the likely case you erased it from your memory, is Google’s radar emitting sensor. The company’s Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) unit detailed the tech back at I/O 2015, but it didn’t make its way into a consumer device until 2019 when Google released the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Soli powered some of that phone’s more outside the box features, including MotionSense, which allowed you, among other things, to wave your hand above the display to skip a song.