Google’s next Nest Hub could use the Pixel 4’s Soli chip for sleep tracking

If Google does end up adding a Soli chip to its next Nest Hub, it would be one of the most visible uses of the technology since the Pixel 4. The Pixel 5 doesn’t include the sensor, and the only other device where Google has used Soli is inside its new Nest Thermostat, which leverages a more limited version of the component to assist with motion detection.

The filing the FCC uploaded earlier in the week suggests the Soli chip inside the new Nest Hub will have the same technical capabilities as the one found inside the Pixel 4. It’s not clear exactly how sleep tracking will look with Soli, but 9to5 says Google could use the sensor’s ability to recognize fine gestures to detect when you toss and turn in your sleep. The website also suggests part of Google’s reasoning for adding sleep tracking to the Nest Hub is to give you another reason to put the device on your bedside table. There’s no word yet on an exact release date or pricing, but Google certainly has room for a mid-tier smart display that fits between the $90 Nest Hub and $230 Hub Max.