Stadia's game controller finally works wirelessly on your computer

Google Stadia’s wireless controller is finally overcoming some of its early limitations. As of this week, the Stadia Controller no longer needs to be plugged in to your computer to play games on the web. You can leave the USB-C cable behind when you want to fire up Doom Eternal, which may be important if you’re using a laptop with few ports.

The addition just requires linking the gamepad to the service through your WiFi network. It may not sound like the largest addition, but it brings Stadia closer to Google’s original vision of having the same gaming experience across every device. Now, you can switch relatively seamlessly between your TV and PC.