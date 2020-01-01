Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Stadia's game controller finally works wirelessly on your computer

You don't need to plug in to play on the web.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
10m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A Google Stadia video game controller with a Night Blue finish alongside a gaming monitor, taken on November 27, 2019. (Photo by Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Google Stadia’s wireless controller is finally overcoming some of its early limitations. As of this week, the Stadia Controller no longer needs to be plugged in to your computer to play games on the web. You can leave the USB-C cable behind when you want to fire up Doom Eternal, which may be important if you’re using a laptop with few ports.

The addition just requires linking the gamepad to the service through your WiFi network. It may not sound like the largest addition, but it brings Stadia closer to Google’s original vision of having the same gaming experience across every device. Now, you can switch relatively seamlessly between your TV and PC.

In this article: Google, stadia, games, video games, controller, web, internet, Services, game streaming, news, gaming, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon's free-to-play hero shooter 'Crucible' arrives May 20th

Amazon's free-to-play hero shooter 'Crucible' arrives May 20th

View
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $250 at Best Buy

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $250 at Best Buy

View
Best Buy slashes the price of a TCL 8-Series Roku TV by 50 percent

Best Buy slashes the price of a TCL 8-Series Roku TV by 50 percent

View
Who knew I’d get obsessed with a spreadsheet game?

Who knew I’d get obsessed with a spreadsheet game?

View
Why I caved and finally bought a 4K Blu-ray player

Why I caved and finally bought a 4K Blu-ray player

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr