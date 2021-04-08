Google Stadia is getting 10 new indie games

With Google moving away from making its own games for Stadia, third-party indie studios could be crucial to its goal of stocking the service with 400 titles. Today, the cloud gaming platform is unveiling 10 new games via its Stadia Makers program, which was launched last March to give independent devs working with the Unity cross-platform engine an easy route to self-publishing their work. As you'd expect, there's no shortage of original storytelling and the games span a multitude of genres.

The new additions include The DarkSide Detective: A Fumble in the Dark (April 15th), a sequel to the retro-style point and click puzzle game; Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator (May 13th), for anyone who has ever wanted to own a winemaking business but feared taking the financial plunge; Foreclosed (summer), a narrative-driven mystery set in a cyberpunk world; and Figment 2: Creed Valley, a whimsical adventure sequel set in a human mind overrun by nightmarish creatures that represent insecurities and doubts.

Additional games slated as coming soon include Grime, a side-scrolling RPG that sees players battling their way through a hellish landscape armed with "living" weapons; She Dreams Elsewhere, in which you play as a comatose woman on journey to confront her fears; Merek's Market, a chaotic crafting game that puts you in charge of a medieval armory; Death Carnival, a hectic top-down shooter (with online multiplayer) set within a televised blood sport where contestants battle mechs and monsters; Skyclimbers, a multiplayer city-building game meets action RPG that looks a lot like Horizon Zero Dawn; and Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch, which gives the iconic movie stoners their very own side-scrolling beat-em-up.