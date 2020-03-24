Google makes it easier for studios to self-publish Stadia games

It teamed up with cross-platform game engine creator Unity to support the participants. In particular, the developers are getting technical assistance from the two companies, as well as up to five physical development kits, depending on team size and structure. Also, Stadia will offset some of their development costs. At the moment, the program is looking for indie developers building their game on Unity 2019.3 or later and are expecting to release it in 2020 or 2021.

In the announcement, the Stadia team said developers have launched 30 games on the platform so far, and 120 titles more will ship this year. That's still such a tiny number compared to the number of games available on other platforms, though, and it remains to be seen if this initiative could change that. Google didn't reveal if it's already talking with specific developers for the program, so it's still unclear what kind of games players are getting. Players can expect a title by the British developer behind Gears of War, however, which has announced that it's developing an exclusive title for Google Stadia.