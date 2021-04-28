Stadia store upgrade will let you search for games

Google didn't invent search, but its name has become synonymous with the feature. So you would think the first thing one of its engineers would add to any product is a search bar, but not so with Stadia, which has been without the tool since it came out in 2019. Thankfully, the company is finally addressing that omission with a new update that is rolling out throughout this week.

Good news - a search bar is now rolling out to the #Stadia store. Get a sneak peek into the next features coming to Stadia in today's blog.https://t.co/G5njP5PZFm pic.twitter.com/2UZRzniY4G — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) April 28, 2021

Visit Stadia's web client, and you'll see that the store has a proper search bar complete with autocomplete suggestions. All of that should help make finding new games to add to your library less tedious. Google is also adding a sorting feature to the web client that makes it easier to keep track of your purchased, free and Stadia Pro games. You can also filter for titles based on genre and other criteria.

And just so no one gets the wrong idea that Google plans to abandon Stadia anytime soon, the company also detailed several upcoming features. One of those is an activity feed that will allow you to see what games your friends are playing. It will also be a way for you to share game states. The other is a tool for deleting captures in bulk over the web client. Lastly, Android users will soon have the chance to access the platform through a web browser. Technically, that's something you could already do by telling Chrome to access the desktop site, but now it will be even more accessible. As 9to5Google points out, that's something that should make the Android experience better since you'll have the chance to access features that are available on the web client but that Google hasn't rolled out to the mobile app yet.