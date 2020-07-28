Google’s next undersea cable will connect the US with the UK and Spain

Getting cat pictures across the internet requires lots of infrastructure, which is why Google is paying to lay another subsea pipe across the Atlantic. In a blog post today, the search giant revealed that it’s invested in a new line to connect New York with London and Bilbao.

The cable, named Grace Hopper, is the fourth Google-owned pipe after Curie (SF to Chile via Panama), Dunant (Virginia Beach to France) and Equiano (Lisbon to Cape Town via Lagos). It’s designed to bolster the forthcoming rollout of Google Cloud in Spain, as well as improve connectivity between the US and Europe.