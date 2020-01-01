Google will let you sign in and save passwords on Chrome without syncing

A year ago, Google tweaked Chrome so that it can fill out your credit card details even if you don’t switch on the browser’s sync feature. Now, the tech giant is making it even easier to access your logins and payment details without having to sync across devices, so long as you’re signed in. Google says in its announcement that Chrome on Android will “soon” give you a way to sign in with a single tap using any of the accounts you’ve previously used on the device. That said, you’ll also be able to sign in without saving your account, or go straight to Incognito mode.

Google

If you do choose to sign in, you’ll get quick access to payment details stored in that particular Google account — you only have to confirm a card’s CVC or authenticate your identity with biometrics to be able to use it. You’ll also be able to use a new card and save its details on that account.