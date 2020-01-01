Latest in Gear

Google will let you sign in and save passwords on Chrome without syncing

You'll be able to access more of your details on Chrome simply by signing in.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
A year ago, Google tweaked Chrome so that it can fill out your credit card details even if you don’t switch on the browser’s sync feature. Now, the tech giant is making it even easier to access your logins and payment details without having to sync across devices, so long as you’re signed in. Google says in its announcement that Chrome on Android will “soon” give you a way to sign in with a single tap using any of the accounts you’ve previously used on the device. That said, you’ll also be able to sign in without saving your account, or go straight to Incognito mode.

If you do choose to sign in, you’ll get quick access to payment details stored in that particular Google account — you only have to confirm a card’s CVC or authenticate your identity with biometrics to be able to use it. You’ll also be able to use a new card and save its details on that account.

Google is making it easier to access and save passwords, as well. Chrome will be able to autofill passwords on websites that you previously saved to your account in the near future— again, even if sync isn’t switched on. And yes, you’ll also be able to save new passwords to your account and be able to access them on the device you’re using or across all your devices. This feature will be rolling out to all users over the next couple of months.

