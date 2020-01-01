Latest in Gear

Google hit with third antitrust lawsuit from 38 states and territories

It's the second antitrust action against the search giant this week.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
16m ago
Google signage is seen at Google headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 17, 2018.
Google is facing yet another antitrust lawsuit. Attorneys general from 38 states and territories have filed antirust charges over Google’s search business. The action is the second antitrust lawsuit against the company this week, and the third such claim this year.

On Wednesday, Texas’ attorney general led a group of states in a lawsuit calling out Google’s advertising business. And The Justice Department sued Google in October, saying the company’s search and advertising business were unfair monopolies. 

“Google’s anticompetitive actions have protected its general search monopolies and excluded rivals, depriving consumers of the benefits of competitive choices, forestalling innovation, and undermining new entry or expansion,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who led the latest action, said in a statement.

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Developing…

