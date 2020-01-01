Google hit with third antitrust lawsuit from 38 states and territories

Google is facing yet another antitrust lawsuit. Attorneys general from 38 states and territories have filed antirust charges over Google’s search business. The action is the second antitrust lawsuit against the company this week, and the third such claim this year.

On Wednesday, Texas’ attorney general led a group of states in a lawsuit calling out Google’s advertising business. And The Justice Department sued Google in October, saying the company’s search and advertising business were unfair monopolies.