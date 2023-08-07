Google totally didn't mean to leak the Pixel 8 Pro on its own website

Google has published a photo of the Pixel 8 Pro before it has even unveiled the device...on the day Apple announced the iPhone 15 launch event on September 12th. An account on X (formerly Twitter) called Android Setting (via The Verge) has spotted a photo of a person holding a beige-colored phone against their ear on a page in the Google Store. We could no longer see the image on the page, which promotes Google's subscriptions and services, but its alt text reportedly read: "A person takes a call on a Pixel 8 Pro phone in Porcelain."

Here's a look at the Google Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain.



This image is from the Google Store website, which inadvertently published this image early in the promo page for "Google Subscriptions & Services".



Thanks to @android_setting for the tip! pic.twitter.com/nARd4Hz8hk — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 30, 2023

The device in the image resembles the phone in previously leaked photos of the model's prototype. Its rear cameras are inside one glass panel within a raised metal bar spanning the whole width of the phone. And, of course, Google's "G" logo is at the center of the device. Based on other previous leaks — yes, there were many — the Pixel 8 Pro's camera array is made up of a 50-megapixel main camera that lets in 50 percent more light and a 64-megapixel ultrawide Sony camera. It's also rumored to have a flat display instead of curved ones similar to the Pixel 6 Pro's and Pixel 7 Pro's. In addition, it's expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery and a 27W max charging speed.

Google's Pixel 8 Pro doesn't have a launch date yet, but the tech giant unveiled the two previous generations during an event held in October 2021 and 2022.

