Google pulls the plug on its Trusted Contacts app

A few years ago Google built and briefly maintained its Trusted Contacts app on iOS and Android. It was pitched as a way to quickly and securely share your location with close friends or family members so they could remotely keep an eye on you, or even find your location in an emergency. Now Android Police points out it’s the latest Google project to hit the scrap heap.

The app is no longer available via Google Play or the App Store, and its website indicates support will end entirely as of December 1st. That puts it in the company of Google Latitude and Google+ Location Sharing, two other projects that filled similar purposes and are also no longer with us.