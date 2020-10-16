Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google pulls the plug on its Trusted Contacts app

Trust Contacts joins Latitude and Google+ Location Sharing on the scrap heap.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
31m ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Trusted Contacts
Google

A few years ago Google built and briefly maintained its Trusted Contacts app on iOS and Android. It was pitched as a way to quickly and securely share your location with close friends or family members so they could remotely keep an eye on you, or even find your location in an emergency. Now Android Police points out it’s the latest Google project to hit the scrap heap.

The app is no longer available via Google Play or the App Store, and its website indicates support will end entirely as of December 1st. That puts it in the company of Google Latitude and Google+ Location Sharing, two other projects that filled similar purposes and are also no longer with us.

In the years since, Google shifted location sharing features into Google Maps which is probably good from an overall privacy and access control standpoint, as it’s routinely updated. However, if you liked having it in a standalone app then this is quite different. For info on how to use location sharing in Google Maps check this support page, which can explain how to use it for temporary sharing, or sharing of an ETA while traveling.

In this article: Trusted Contacts, Google, location sharing, Google Maps, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

View
NASA taps Nokia to bring LTE to the Moon

NASA taps Nokia to bring LTE to the Moon

View
Sega's Golden Axe celebration turned into a crunch commemoration

Sega's Golden Axe celebration turned into a crunch commemoration

View
The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

View
Tesla Model 3 2021 refresh offers more range and other improvements

Tesla Model 3 2021 refresh offers more range and other improvements

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr