Google returns to updating major iOS apps after months-long wait

Google has left many of its iOS apps without updates since the start of December, raising questions and even creating problems — users briefly saw "this app is out of date" errors when signing into their Google accounts. That drought is finally coming to an end, however. As 9to5Google reports, Google has finally resumed updating its major iOS apps with a revision to YouTube. While it's 'just' a bug fix, it hints Gmail and other apps could get upgrades soon.

It's not certain just what prompted the long wait. Some had suggested Google had objections to Apple's app privacy nutrition labels, but the company hasn't had any objections. It promised that it would add the privacy details as it updated iOS apps, and quietly updated lower-profile YouTube apps (Music, Studio and TV) earlier in February. We've asked Google for comment.

There is some pressure to update other apps soon. While Google can push some features through server-side and web updates, apps like Chrome could be vulnerable to security issues if left unpatched. There's also the chance of future technical issues. If the YouTube fix is the start of a larger wave of upgrades, it could provide relief to iPhone and iPad users who lean heavily on Google services.