Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Google Voice and Google Fi finally work with the same account

You won't have to give up one to get the other.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
40m ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Pixel 4 XL
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Google Voice and Google Fi have effectively been enemies for years — you could have a virtual phone number or aggressively-priced cellphone service, but not both on one account. At last, though, you won’t have to choose one over the other. Google now lets Voice and Fi coexist on the same account, so you can take advantage of Voice’s forwarding (among other features) without having to turn to a more conventional wireless carrier.

The change is rolling out now and should be available to everyone within a few days by enabling call forwarding on Voice’s settings page. While there are only so many people who want both Voice and Fi, this does eliminate a barrier to adopting Fi in the first place. You can go all-in with Google’s calling services rather than having to make a compromise.

In this article: Google, google fi, google voice, smartphone, mobile, voip, internet calling, internet, Services, wireless, Carrier, MVNO, Sprint, T-Mobile, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Here's everything Apple announced at its WWDC 2020 keynote

Here's everything Apple announced at its WWDC 2020 keynote

View
Apple ditches Intel for its own processors in Macs

Apple ditches Intel for its own processors in Macs

View
CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

View
iOS 14 finally adds widgets to the iPhone home screen

iOS 14 finally adds widgets to the iPhone home screen

View
‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ pretends the PS2-era games never happened

‘Crash Bandicoot 4’ pretends the PS2-era games never happened

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr