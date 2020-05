Google will soon offer G Suite subscribers who use Google Voice a handy time-saver. You’ll be able to make and receive calls directly in Gmail, so you won’t have to bother hopping over to another tab or app to do so.

On your browser, the Voice icon will appear alongside the other G Suite add-ons for Gmail on the right of your screen. The feature will start rolling out on June 3rd, and it could take a couple of days to hit your inbox. It’ll be available on the web, iOS and Android.