Google Wallet will let you add passes by taking a photo

Don't worry if your favorite shop or gym doesn't have a digital membership card, as you'll soon have a way to create one yourself. Google Wallet will soon add the option to save passes to wallet by taking a photo of the card. So long as there's a barcode or QR code, you can replicate it on your Android phone for convenience and a backup.

Google is also matching Apple in supporting digital IDs. As of today, Maryland residents can add their driver's licenses and ID cards to Wallet on any device using Android 8 or newer. Arizona, Colorado and Georgia residents will have the option in the months ahead. You can already use the Maryland IDs for TSA PreCheck lines at some airports, but an upgrade later this year will let you use digital IDs to verify online accounts or book cars through Turo.

Health insurance cards are also coming to Wallet through Humana in the US and the UK government's HMRC app. As these cards include sensitive info, you'll have to verify through a phone sign-in (such as your fingerprint) whenever you want to use them. Later this year, you can add corporate badges to Wallet.

You'll also have a way to get your passes through Google's Messages app when RCS is enabled. You can check in to a flight or train ride using a chatbot and get a Wallet pass without leaving the app. This will initially be available for travelers through Spanish train operator Renfe as well as Vietnam Airlines, while gourmands can reserve restaurants through platforms like TagMe.