Google's Duet AI can generate emails and documents in different tones

Google has revealed more details about how you'll be able to use the Duet AI assistant to help you rapidly whip up emails and documents. In Gmail, the tool builds on existing AI-powered features such as Smart Reply. Click or tap the "help me write" button and you'll have several options at your disposal.

Select "write your draft" and you can detail the type of message that you'd like Duet AI to generate. The tool will be able to draw from previous messages in the thread to make the draft response more relevant, Google says. If Duet AI creates a message in a tone that's perhaps too casual, you can ask the assistant to make it more formal. There are options to make the draft more elaborate or condensed, and if you're feeling adventurous, you can slap the "I'm feeling lucky" option. This, Google says, will "introduce fun variations on tone and style for content you’ve drafted."

The options are pretty similar in Google Docs, though you'll be able to make the tone of Duet AI's screed more casual if you wish. There are options to generate a summary for a section or an entire document, use bullet points (for those Axios fans out there) and to create a different draft based on your initial description. Additionally, Google says you can use a custom instruction to "refine the generated content." The "help me write" tool for Docs can pull in smart canvas features.

For now, the new virtual assistant is only available to organizations who pony up an extra $30 per user per month for the Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise add-on. Duet AI will be available for small- and medium-sized businesses as well as consumers in the coming months, but Google hasn't revealed pricing as yet.