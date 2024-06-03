Google's latest sale takes $250 off the Pixel 8 Pro

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Google Pixel 8 Pro remains the large-screen Android smartphone we'd recommend to most people, and right now it's back on sale for $749 at Amazon, Best Buy and Google's online store. We've seen this deal before, but it matches the largest discount we've tracked for an unlocked model outside of trade-in or carrier-exclusive offers. The phone technically has a list price of $999, though it's often sold for $799 since it was launched last October. Either way, you're saving at least a bit more than usual. This price applies to the base model with 128GB of storage, but higher-capacity models are also $250 off their MSRP if you need more space.

If you don't mind trading in an old device, however, Google has also raised the trade-in values for certain phones when they're put toward a Pixel 8 Pro. If you're upgrading from a Pixel 6 Pro, for instance, you can tack on a $400 refund, while a Pixel 7 Pro in good condition can give up to $500 back. Those are higher than what the company is offering for the smaller Pixel 8 or foldable Pixel Fold. Google says this promo will run through June 22. (Just be sure to follow Google's instructions if you go this route, as the company uses a third party for its trade-in program.) Best Buy will also take an extra $100 off if you activate the phone with a carrier.

We gave the Pixel 8 Pro a score of 93 in our review last year, and it still offers top-notch camera performance, a vibrant 6.7-inch OLED display and a relatively clean take on Android, with OS updates guaranteed through October 2030. The screen supports a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, which makes scrolling feel smooth, and the soft glass finish looks and feels nice. The software, meanwhile, is aided by a few AI-based features that are actually handy (and don't involve eating glue): A Magic Editor tool lets you cut out unwanted objects in the background of photos, for one, while an Audio Magic Eraser feature helps eliminate ambient noise from videos. (You can use Magic Editor features with other phones, but you're limited to 10 uses per month unless you own a Pixel or pay a subscription fee.)

You'd get the Pixel 8 Pro for the camera and software first, though. Its Tensor G3 chip can handle just about anything you throw at it, but alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are technically faster and may not get as warm when stressed. Likewise, while the phone's battery can get you through a full day, it's not quite class-leading, and its 30W charging speed could stand to be faster. Still, there's plenty to like here. Our biggest issue with the Pixel 8 Pro was that it costs $100 more than its predecessor out of the gate, but this deal helps soften that blow.

If you want a smaller or more affordable handset, the 6.1-inch Pixel 8 offers most of the same features and is also on sale for $549. That's not the lowest price we've seen, though it's a better value than Google's newer midrange Pixel 8a phone when it's discounted to that extent.

