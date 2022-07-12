Google's Nest Learning Thermostat is on sale for $199 right now

A smart thermostat can help you save on energy costs while also giving you more control over your home's environment. While they can be on the expensive side, both of Google's main smart thermostats are on sale for Prime Day. The Nest Learning Thermostat has dropped to $199 while the standard Nest Thermostat is on sale for $90. Those aren't record-low prices but they're pretty close, making now a good opportunity to add one to your smart home ecosystem.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is the most advanced model that Google makes. It's an Energy Star-certified device that monitors energy usage in your home while learning your preferences and building temperature schedules around your routines. After a bit of use, the device will learn when you like to keep your home cooler or warmer and automatically adjust the temperature to accommodate that. It also works with sensors that you can place around your home, if you prefer to keep certain rooms at specific temperatures. While a lot of the Nest Learning Thermostats features are designed to automate your home's environmental changes, you can always tweak things yourself via the Nest mobile app, too.

If you're on a tighter budget, the standard Nest Thermostat may be a better option. Unlike the Learning model, it doesn't work with temperature sensors and it has a slightly different design. You'll get a higher-quality display on the more expensive model, but the display on the regular version is just as usable. Otherwise, the standard smart thermostat is also Energy Star-certified and it lets you program your home's temperature, set schedules and more.

A bunch of other Google IoT devices have been discounted for Prime Day, too. You can pick up the Nest Doorbell Battery for only $120, or the Nest Cam Battery for $200. These are some of Google's newest smart home devices and they both run on rechargeable batteries, so there are no wires to fuss with.

