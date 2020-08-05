Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google's PIN-encrypted Android 'Safe Folder' protects crucial documents

It's designed to safeguard files in developing countries where devices are shared.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Android Safe File
Google

Google has introduced a new way for Android users to protect crucial files like ID documents, particularly in developing countries where devices are often shared. Called “Safe Folder” and located in the Files by Google app, it lets you protect documents, images, videos and audio files with a 4-digit PIN code, on top of your Android lock screen security. The folder is locked as soon as you switch away from the Files app, and requires a code each time you re-enter.

According to Google’s Next Billion Users product team, “sharing a personal device with spouses, siblings or children is often a cultural expectation, especially for women.” To that end, it created the feature for parents who share their phones with their kids for learning or play, or folks who need to securely store identity documents on their phones.

Google launched the Files app in 2017 as part of its Android Go endeavor for low-powered devices, but the handy app is available for all Android users. On top of giving you direct access to your downloads, received files, apps, images, video, audio and documents, it offers suggestions for freeing up space. In fact, Google said the app has deleted “over 1 trillion files of digital clutter” since it was launched. The new Safe Folder feature is now available in beta, and will roll out to more users “over the following weeks.”

In this article: mobile, android, google, Safe Folder, PIN, documents, encryption, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Google adds emoji reactions to Messages on Android

Google adds emoji reactions to Messages on Android

View
Google Play Music will start shutting down in September

Google Play Music will start shutting down in September

View
Disney's new AI is facial recognition for animation

Disney's new AI is facial recognition for animation

View
Logitech's G923 racing wheel makes you feel every curve of the road

Logitech's G923 racing wheel makes you feel every curve of the road

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr