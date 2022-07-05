Google's Pixel 6 Pro is $200 off in early Prime Day deal

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is tomorrow, but we're already seeing outstanding deals on a couple of desirable smartphones. Google's Pixel 6 Pro is on sale starting at $699 for the 128GB model and $799 for the 256GB version, or $200 off those models. On top of that, you can grab a Pixel 6 starting at $499 ($100) off, or just $50 more than the upcoming Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 7 is set to arrive in the fall, but the discounts make the Pixel 6 a great value if you need a smartphone right now. First off, the Pixel 6 Pro earned a 91 Engadget score, one of the highest for an Android phone of late. It comes with a unique two-toned design with a horizontal camera bar, along with a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display. It runs on Google's Tensor Processing Unit that provides excellent performance, and at the same time, it delivers over 17 hours of battery use.

The Pixel lineup is best known for its strong cameras, though. The Pixel 6 Pro is the most advanced yet, with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel (MP) wide-angle lens and a 48MP telephoto shooter with a 4X optical zoom, along with an 11MP, 4K front camera. Those offer excellent video and photo capabilities on part with the iPhone 13 Pro, while bringing handy computational photography features like Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, Long Exposure and more.

The Pixel 6 has a smaller 6.4-inch, 1080p 90Hz OLED screen that may suit you better if you don't like big phones. Its camera array is similar to the Pixel 6 Pro, but it lacks the 48MP telephoto lens and has an 8-megapixel 1080p selfie camera. Otherwise, it offers similar performance and can go even longer (20 hours) on a charge.

