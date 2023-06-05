Google's Pixel 7 falls to $499 and comes with a $100 Amazon gift card The Pixel 7 Pro is also at an all time low of $699.

Google's Pixel 7 is still one of the best value smartphones available and now you can grab one at the lowest prices we've ever seen. Amazon is selling the 128GB Pixel 7 at $200 off for just $499, and throwing in a $100 Amazon gift card, effectively bringing the price down to $399. It's also selling the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro at an all-time low of $699, for a savings of $200 (22 percent) over the regular price. It's all part of a huge Amazon sale on Google Pixel 7 devices, offering discounts on nearly every model, colorway and memory configuration.

The Pixel 7 offers a lot of refinements over the previous model, making it Google's most polished smartphone to date. It uses the company's own Tensor G2 chip, and while it's not quite as fast as Qualcomm's latest processors, it unlocks some nice AI camera tricks like Super Res Zoom, Photo Unblur and Cinematic Blur features. The 6.3-inch, 90Hz display offers smooth performance, while being small enough to do most things one-handed. It comes with a 50-megapixel main and 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, both among the best in the industry.

The Pixel 7 Pro, meanwhile, offers 5X telephoto and ultra-wide-angle lens that has a solid macro function. Meanwhile, the 6.7-inch 120Hz display allows for smooth gaming performance. You can also expect modern features like wireless charging, strong water resistance and an improved design.

Best of all for many buyers, both devices offer Google's bloatware-free Android experience with first crack at updates and exclusive features like Clear Calling and a free VPN. The only downside is a slightly laggy fingerprint reader and temperatures that can get a bit warm under load.

Those aren't the only two models with nice discounts, either. Amazon has slashed prices on nearly every Pixel 7 model as part of a larger sale, including different colors and memory configurations, with and without Amazon gift cards. So if you've been waiting for a deal, now is the time to act.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.