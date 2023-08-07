Google's Pixel 7a falls to a new all-time low at Amazon Other Pixel products, like the Buds, are also on sale.

Now's the time to snag a new Google phone without paying full price. The tech company's Pixel 7a smartphone is 11 percent off right now — down to $444 from $499 in all available colors. This deal is the best we've seen for the Google Pixel 7a 128GB since it first launched in May.

Google Google Pixel 7a $444 $499 Save $55 It's touting an 11 percent discount. $444 at Amazon

Google's Pixel 7a is one of our favorite mid-range smartphones and scored a 90 in our review due to how much it works like a Pixel 7 but for a lower price. For starters, it lasted 17 hours and 41 minutes during our video rundown test, just 13 minutes short of its older sibling. It also has a 6.1-inch OLED screen, a 2400 x 1080 display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7a features a high-res 65-MP rear camera and a 13-MP selfie camera.

A few other devices in the Google Pixel family, such as the tablet, are also on sale. A 12 percent discount drops the Google Pixel Tablet (equipped with a charging speaker dock) down to $439 from $499. Plus, the Google Pixel Buds Pro and A-Series have sales running, with the Pro model dropping 30 percent to $139 from $200. If you want something even cheaper, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are down to $60 from $100 — a 40 percent discount.

