Google's Pixel 8 event is set for October 4th We'll see the company's latest phones and perhaps another Pixel Watch in a few weeks' time.

The fall season of major tech events is ramping up and now we know when Google will host its big Pixel showcase. The next Made by Google event is set for October 4th at 1PM, and there's little doubt as to what the company plans to show off. "You're invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we'll introduce the latest additions to our Pixel portfolio of devices," reads an invitation that Engadget received.

The company announced the date soon after leaking an image of what seemed to be the Pixel 8 Pro on its storefront — coincidentally on the same day that Apple confirmed its iPhone event will take place on September 15th. Google may have a new Pixel Watch to blab about, along with some other hardware.

As with Microsoft's (likely Surface-related) event, this one will take place in New York City. Of course, we'll have full coverage of all the major Made by Google announcements right here on Engadget.