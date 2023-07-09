Google's Pixel Buds Pro are back on sale for $140

High-end earbuds are not typically impulse buys, but Wellbots is offering a significant discount on Google’s Pixel Buds Pro earbuds that just about does the trick. The online retailer is selling the well-regarded earbuds for $140, that’s $60 off the regular price of $200. All you have to do is head to the sales page and enter the code ENGPIXEL60 at checkout.

The Pixel Buds Pro are well-reviewed across the board and even made it into our list of the best earbuds. These are far and away the best wireless earbuds Google has ever made, with deep and punchy bass, decent ANC performance, near-perfect touch controls, wireless charging and more. The IPX4-rated earbuds are also optimized for Android and Pixel devices, allowing access to Google Translate Conversation Mode and other amenities.

The battery gets 11 hours of use per charge and there’s three microphones included inside of each ear, for making voice calls. The earbuds are available in a handful of colors, including black, gray, green and red. The buds also ship with a wireless charging case and a variety of different-sized tips.

The Wellbots code of ENGPIXEL60 has another use beyond picking up a pair of Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. Use the same code to get $60 off when buying a new Google Pixel Watch, bringing the price down to $290 from $350.

