Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google’s Web Vitals helps websites put visitors first

New metrics will determine if a site has a positive user experience or not.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
50m ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Google Web Vitals
Google

Browsing the internet might be lightning fast compared to the clunky dial-up days of yesteryear, but for many of us it’s still not fast enough. Now, Google is introducing a new initiative that will help developers make sure their pages load swiftly, and which will show users which websites are performing below par.

First discussed at last year’s Chrome Developer Summit, Web Vitals will give devs and website owners a unified set of metrics against which they can measure their site’s performance. There are three core metrics: largest contentful paint, which measures perceived load speed; first input delay, which measures responsiveness; and cumulative layout shift, which measures a page’s visual stability. The outcome of these diagnostics will then be displayed in a new Core Web Vitals Chrome extension, which will be available to both users and developers.

According to Ilya Grigorik, web performance engineer at Google, the new tool has been designed to help mitigate the confusing glut of information site owners are often faced with. “Through our ongoing engagement and collaboration with millions of web developers and site owners, we’ve developed many helpful metrics and tools across Google to help business owners, marketers, and developers alike identify opportunities to improve user experiences,” he wrote in a blog post. “However, abundance of metrics and tools creates its own set of prioritization, clarity, and consistency challenges for many.” Web Vitals, however, aims to “provide unified guidance for quality signals” that are “essential to delivering a great user experience.”

It’s not quite the “speed badging” concept Google first hinted at — an idea that would reward fast-loading sites with positive badging and display advisory badging on slower-loading counterparts. It is, however, a more constructive feature that actively aims to help developers see where there is room for improvement, and the accompanying Chrome extension is a useful tool to help them monitor progress, rather than shame them publicly. This carrot, rather than a stick, approach could be the gentle encouragement many website owners need to get their sites up to scratch.

In this article: Google, Chrome, developer, Web Vitals, loading, internet, web, page, URL, speed, UX, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon's free-to-play hero shooter 'Crucible' arrives May 20th

Amazon's free-to-play hero shooter 'Crucible' arrives May 20th

View
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $250 at Best Buy

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $250 at Best Buy

View
The Morning After: Apple's 'Magic Keyboard' meets the 13-inch MacBook Pro

The Morning After: Apple's 'Magic Keyboard' meets the 13-inch MacBook Pro

View
Best Buy slashes the price of a TCL 8-Series Roku TV by 50 percent

Best Buy slashes the price of a TCL 8-Series Roku TV by 50 percent

View
Billy Mitchell is taking his ‘Donkey Kong’ cheating saga to court

Billy Mitchell is taking his ‘Donkey Kong’ cheating saga to court

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr