Google’s Web Vitals helps websites put visitors first

Browsing the internet might be lightning fast compared to the clunky dial-up days of yesteryear, but for many of us it’s still not fast enough. Now, Google is introducing a new initiative that will help developers make sure their pages load swiftly, and which will show users which websites are performing below par.

First discussed at last year’s Chrome Developer Summit, Web Vitals will give devs and website owners a unified set of metrics against which they can measure their site’s performance. There are three core metrics: largest contentful paint, which measures perceived load speed; first input delay, which measures responsiveness; and cumulative layout shift, which measures a page’s visual stability. The outcome of these diagnostics will then be displayed in a new Core Web Vitals Chrome extension, which will be available to both users and developers.