Google's Workspace apps are getting an updated look It'll soon be easier to carry out bulk actions on files in Drive too.

Google is bringing some new features to its Workspace apps in the coming weeks, including a fresh lick of paint. The company is updating the look and feel of Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Chat in the coming weeks, drawing from its Material Design 3 language to do so. Google says the updated designs will streamline the user interface and put more emphasis on the most-loved tools in each app.

There's another handy update coming to Drive in the next few weeks as part of the Smart Canvas collaboration initiative . Google will introduce a multiselect toolbar that should make it easier to share, download, move and delete more than one file at a time. Google is also adding an option to filter files by type, such as documents, videos, PDFs and .zip files, without having to search for something first . Improved file management in Drive is always welcome.

Several new features are on the way to Docs . Starting today, you'll be able to access a stopwatch directly in the app, which could come in useful if you're trying to stay hyper focused for short bursts. In the coming weeks, Docs will gain emoji reactions for comments, which can be used to emphasize or upvote a response. A calendar invite template will be available in the app soon too.

