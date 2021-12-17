Amazon knocks $100 off the GoPro Hero 10 Black

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The GoPro Hero 10 Black offers significant updates from the Hero 9 like improved image quality, a faster UI and more slow-motion options — but it also costs significantly more. Now, you can pick up the camera alone for $399 at Amazon, $100 off the regular price and less than launch price of the Hero 9.

With a faster GP2 processor, the Hero 10 black offers 5.3K maximum resolution (up from 5K) at up to 60 fps, 4K at 120 fps and 2.7K and 240 fps. It also comes with the latest Hypersmooth 4.0 feature that stabilizes rough bumps, along with new tone mapping and noise reduction. All of that results in noticeably better and smoother video, which helped it achieve an excellent 92 Engadget review score.

As with the Hero 9, it has a front screen that lets you frame yourself when looking at the camera, but that display now runs at a smoother 30 fps rather than 20 fps as before. Other features include a new horizon leveling option and faster navigation. The main downside is lower battery life compared to the GoPro 9.

The new deal is even better than Amazon's $450 price we saw during Amazon's Black Friday sales. However, keep in mind that you can still get one cheaper from GoPro directly if you're willing to sign up for its 1-year GoPro subscription. Right now, it's available from GoPro for $350 rather than the usual $400 price with the subscription included for one year (it costs $50 per year after that). Amazon's $399 deal, by contrast, is more for folks who really just want the camera with no strings (or forgotten subscriptions) attached.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.