The success of platforms like Twitch hasn’t gone unnoticed by GoPro. Today the company is announcing that GoPro.com will become its own streaming service for Plus subscribers. There is also some good news for Windows users who were jealous of the Mac-only webcam update, along with some updates to Hypersmooth 2.0 on the Hero 8 Black.

Who would have thought that it’s partly thanks to watching people do cool things in games that we’re now seeing platforms for the same but for the great outdoors. Yet, here we are. Three of the company’s cameras will work with the new platform: Hero 8 Black, Hero 7 Black and Max. GoPro didn’t share much in the way of specifics about how the streaming service would work, beyond calling it “high-quality” and that it would be “simplified.” Livestreams can be shared by sharing a link directly with friends and followers, with the service going live today.